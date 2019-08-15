Billing Co. For Bankrupt Hospital Says Pay Us Or We Want Out

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Tenet Healthcare warned Thursday that Philadelphia’s Center City Healthcare's Chapter 11 could reach a "critical crossroads" Monday if a scheduled argument goes forward over Tenet's demand for payment of more than $3 million for underfunded billing and patient processing costs as a condition for staying on the job. The company, along with affiliate Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions LLC, has demanded payment of $3.2 million to cover service costs incurred after Hahnemann University Hospital and St. Christopher's Children's' Hospital retreated into bankruptcy on June 30. In the alternative, the contractors said, the court should lift ordinary Chapter 11 restrictions and allow them to...

