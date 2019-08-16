Lessons From The Global Forestry Investments Scheme

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT) -- The founder and former director of Global Forestry Investments, Andrew Skeene, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on June 29, 2019. On July 9, 2019, the Serious Fraud Office announced that he had been charged with three offenses of conspiracy to defraud, four offenses of forgery and one offense of misconduct in the course of winding up. Having first appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court, Skeene will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court. Skeene’s charge comes as the result of a five-year investigation into the Global Forestry Investments scheme. In a short statement, the SFO said that...

