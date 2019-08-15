3 Legal Go-Getters On How They’re Altering The Industry

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A “failure camp” for lawyers and a potentially game-changing legal tech marketplace shared the spotlight Thursday as members of the legal sector spoke at the #MakeLawBetter Conference in Chicago about stepping outside the traditional boundaries of law to try something different. Twenty speakers took the stage at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Chicago-Kent College of Law to share accounts of legal innovation and transformation. Those stories included the launch Thursday of a beta version of legal technology platform Reynen Court, the creation of a “failure camp” for lawyers aimed at spurring innovation, and a novel use of artificial intelligence at a...

