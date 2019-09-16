15 Minutes With Flynn Restaurant Group's General Counsel

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Since Jacqueline Lee stepped into her first general counsel role about six months ago at Flynn Restaurant Group, which owns restaurants including Taco Bell and Panera Bread Co., one of the hurdles she has managed is getting up to speed on different areas of the law. Jacqueline Lee Currently: General counsel, Flynn Restaurant Group Previously: Associate general counsel, Flynn Law school: The University of California, Hastings College of the Law Rafaella Pedroso Photography "That's really our role," she said about general counsel, "is to be able to issue-spot. And if we don't already have the expertise, go find someone who does have that expertise...

