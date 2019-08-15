LeClairRyan Hit With Contract Breach Suit As Firm Folds

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Embattled law firm LeClairRyan, which recently announced it will shut down at the end of the month, has been sued by a business consulting company over $100,000 in allegedly unpaid fees, according to documents filed in California state court. Capital Credits Group LLC, which does business as The Enterprise Zone Co., hit LeClairRyan with a breach of contract suit claiming the law firm hired it in 2013 to find unclaimed tax benefits and hasn't paid for the work. "Per the agreement, in exchange for EZC's services, defendant agreed to pay EZC 20% of the total amount of tax credits identified by...

