Judge Slams 'Unprofessional' Atty In Patriot Coal Cleanup Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge called an attorney for a company that took over environmental liabilities from bankrupt Patriot Coal Corp. "unprofessional," refusing to put on hold an order forcing the entity to pay nearly $2 million to an environmental group for restoration efforts. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers said Thursday that ERP Environmental Fund Inc. was obligated, along with its parent VCLF Land Trust Inc., to donate money to Appalachian Headwaters based on a consent decree, and that no amount of stretching the truth could get ERP out of that commitment. Judge Chambers denied ERP's request to stay the...

