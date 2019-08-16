Fintech Co. To Mediate £4.7M Row Over Investment Website

Law360, London (August 16, 2019, 12:40 PM BST) -- A Dutch financial technology company will have to mediate its £4.7 million ($5.7 million) lawsuit accusing investment fund manager Invesco of dropping a deal to build an online trading platform, after a London judge ruled on Friday that it filed the case prematurely. Judge Finola O'Farrell told the British arm of Ohpen Operations to temporarily shelve its High Court lawsuit against Invesco Fund Managers Ltd. and arrange talks to settle the dispute later this year. Invesco hired Ohpen to build an online trading platform for its customers in 2016, but pulled out of the deal after delays. Ohpen sued in February, placing...

