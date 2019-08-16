Travelers Taps In-House Atty As 1st Sustainability Chief

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Travelers has named one of its in-house attorneys to oversee corporate responsibility efforts as the insurer’s first chief sustainability officer, keying in on an increasingly important metric for ethically minded investors. Yafit Cohn, who has been an associate group general counsel at The Travelers Cos. Inc. since 2017 and previously served as counsel at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, is taking on the new role, the insurer announced Thursday. Travelers has identified 16 topics falling under the umbrella of environmental, social and governance — or ESG — criteria that have become a mainstay in some corners of investing as money managers...

