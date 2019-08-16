Horizon To Sell Asia-Pacific Unit To Aussie PE Firm For $230M

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Towing and trailer equipment manufacturer Horizon Global said Friday it will sell its Asia-Pacific unit to Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners for AU$340 million ($230 million). Michigan-based Horizon Global Corp. will use the proceeds from the cash sale to pay off some of its debt and focus on its remaining business in the Americas and the Europe-Africa region, the announcement said. The company’s brand portfolio includes Bulldog, Draw-Tite and Fulton, and it currently operates in 18 countries, according to its website. “We are pleased with the outcome of the sale process,” Horizon Global CEO Carl Bizon said in a statement....

