Weirton Hospital Gets Manager's Audit Suit Moved To W.Va.

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Friday that a Pittsburgh management firm’s case accusing Weirton Medical Center of breaching a contract by meddling in an internal audit belongs in West Virginia’s northern district, where the hospital had filed its own federal case days after the firm said it was suing in the Keystone State. U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab said Weirton Medical Center was the “first filed” of the dueling breach-of-contract suits because it had been the first to reach federal court when it was filed June 18. R&V Associates Ltd. had filed a writ of summons in the Allegheny County...

