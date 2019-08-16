Irell Ex-Managing Partner, 3 Other IP Attys Decamp To Milbank

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Irell & Manella LLP's former managing partner, a former intellectual property practice group leader and two other IP litigators have left to join Milbank LLP in Los Angeles, they announced Friday. David Gindler, who stepped down as managing partner a few months before leaving Irell, along with partners Gary Frischling, Lauren Drake and Yite John Lu, has joined Milbank's Litigation and Arbitration Group, Milbank said in a statement. The team brings decades of patent trial experience, having represented "some of the world's preeminent life sciences and technology companies in high-stake trials," Milbank said in the statement. And the addition means Milbank...

