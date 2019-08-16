New Compliance Steps For Filing Drug Co. Settlements

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Under the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement and Modernization Act of 2003,[1] innovators and generics must file settlement agreements with the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice. This is a serious requirement that could result in civil penalties for noncompliance. Recently, the FTC issued a press release that, as of June 17, 2019, settlement agreements must be electronically filed, and paper copies are no longer accepted.[2] In the past, settlements were mailed to the DOJ and FTC as a matter of course after a settlement. This change to the filing requirements for settlement agreements continues the modernization of the MMA,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS