HK Exchange Seeks To Improve Liquidity, Control Volatility

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's owner on Friday proposed measures intended to improve liquidity and restrain price volatility, moves that Hong Kong believes will make its securities trading venues more globally competitive. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published a 43-page consultation paper outlining its proposals and a related questionnaire, requesting public feedback by Sept. 27. The exchange said its revisions are in line with international practices and regulatory guidance. Head of Markets Wilfred Yiu said the improvements will boost liquidity — or the ability to easily buy and sell securities — and price discovery for its preopening session. The session...

