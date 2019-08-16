Fed. Circ. Revives Chip Patent Suit Axed Over Time-Bar

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday revived infringement litigation against computer-memory company Mushkin Inc., finding a time-bar wasn’t triggered when Anza Technology Inc. switched out the patents it was asserting in an amended complaint. While the patents in each complaint may have featured different techniques of bonding electronic components, they use the same underlying technology to solve the same problem, a three-judge panel said. This means Anza was clear to switch the integrated circuit chip patents out, while still holding on to the date of earlier complaints for time-bar purposes. “Contrary to the district court’s conclusion, proving infringement would only require evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS