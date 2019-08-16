NH High Court Says 'Patent Troll' Label Isn't Defamation

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Friday upheld a decision dismissing a defamation lawsuit brought by an inventor who banking organizations have labeled a "patent troll," saying the groups' use of the moniker falls into the category of protected opinion. The state's highest court said the American Bankers Association and others calling David Barcelou and his company, Automated Transactions LLC, a patent troll was an expression of opinion, not the kind of factual statement that can support a defamation claim. "That [one defendant] acknowledged the 'pejorative' nature of the phrase 'patent troll' does not mean it is an assertion of fact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS