Florida's Tabled Remote Seller Sales Tax Bill Gets Refiled

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida state senator has refiled legislation that aims to impose sales and use taxes on remote sellers and marketplaces three months after it was tabled in a bid to belatedly close a costly gap in the state’s tax code. Under S.B. 126, remote sellers and marketplace providers conducting more than 200 transactions or over $100,000 in sales of tangible personal property in the previous calendar year would be required to collect and remit the tax. Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the bill Wednesday. As drafted, the new tax collection standard would take effect July 1, 2020, and would apply to the 6% statewide...

