Post-Taggart, Debtors May Face Higher Pleading Standard

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The recent decision from the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama in Moore v. Automotive Finance Corp.[1] demonstrates how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this term in Taggart v. Lorenzen[2] means that a complaint can be dismissed for failure to state a claim even if it plausibly alleges a violation of the discharge injunction. Before turning to the case in question, a brief recap of the Supreme Court’s decision in Taggart is warranted. The Taggart Decision In Taggart, the Supreme Court rejected a strict-liability standard for the imposition of contempt for violating the discharge injunction. Instead, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS