IP Hires: Burns & Levinson, Greenberg Traurig, Hooper Lundy

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- In this week’s round of intellectual property attorney moves, Burns & Levinson adds two Finnegan patent partners, Greenberg Traurig lands an IP partner until Iron Maiden needs him on drums, and Hooper Lundy adds a Jones Day litigator to lead its new IP practice. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Burns & Levinson Bolsters IP Practice Group With 2 Partners Christopher S. Schultz Paul A. Pysher Burns & Levinson LLP has brought on two former partners from Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP and Choate Hall & Stewart LLP with extensive experience in patent law to its office in Boston, the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS