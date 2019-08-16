Marathon Settles $1B Stock Buy Tax Dispute With IRS

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The IRS has consented to resolve a dispute over $1 billion in transactions made by Marathon Petroleum in 2009 and 2010 by treating them as payments for stock rather than distributions, according to documents filed in the U.S. Tax Court. Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the Internal Revenue Service agree that a $250 million transaction in the 2009 tax year and a $750 million transaction made in 2010 between the Marathon partnership and a Dutch subsidiary of the company were stock purchases, not distributions. The agreement is described in a pair of stipulated decisions entered Wednesday by the U.S. Tax Court....

