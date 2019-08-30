Despite Recession Chatter, Lateral Market Sizzles In 2019

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Lateral law firm recruitment activity rose in the first half of 2019 compared with 2018, with an overall 18% jump over a year ago and increases in the numbers of attorney hires across all tiers, indicating firms remain generally bullish in the face of renewed concerns about a looming recession. The attorney rank that saw the largest surge in lateral moves was associates, with 4,304 hires in the first half of 2019, compared with 3,420 lateral hires in the same time in 2018 — a jump of 26%, according to data provided by Firm Prospects LLC, a legal industry data company....

