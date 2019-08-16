Weil's Bid To Intervene In Insys Conflict Faces Opposition

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The new firm representing a convicted Insys Therapeutics sales director told a Boston federal judge Friday that Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP should not be allowed to intervene in his case after the executive accused Weil of improperly representing him and the company at the same time. Weil sought to intervene in the case against Rich Simon, Insys' former national sales director, Friday afternoon, saying it wants to set the record straight after Simon said he didn't consent to the firm representing him while also representing Insys on various corporate matters. But Simon's new attorneys, William W. Fick and Daniel N. Marx of Fick & Marx...

