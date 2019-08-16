Atty Shuttled Pot Cross-Country In Private Jet, Feds Say

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors say an attorney licensed in New Jersey and New York used his Learjet to transport hundreds of pounds of marijuana and hash oil across the country, an operation that was making him millions, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Manish Patel, 33, is being charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana plants and concentrated cannabis oil, according to the 22-page criminal complaint filed Wednesday in California federal court. Patel appeared in court in Sacramento for a detention hearing Friday, but that hearing has been continued to Monday, according to the docket report. Patel, who lives...

