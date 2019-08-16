Avenue Stores Hits Ch. 11 With Plans To Close All Locations

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Women's plus-size clothing retailer Avenue Stores LLC and three affiliates opened a Chapter 11 case in Delaware late Friday with more than $78 million in debt and plans already in motion to close all 222 of their stores in 33 states by the end of September. The shutdowns are part of a broader wind-down plan and going-concern sale that includes an effort to sell Avenue's e-commerce business, remaining inventory and intellectual property, the company said. Avenue said in its initial disclosures that it had “recently suffered operational losses stemming from, among other things, onerous lease obligations, underperforming retail locations, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS