Perkins Coie Snags Holland & Hart Enviro Partner In DC

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP brought onboard a Holland & Hart LLP environmental and natural resources attorney with experience in both the private and public sectors for its Washington, D.C., office. Thomas C. Jensen has joined Perkins Coie’s environment, energy and resources practice as a partner, according to the firm’s Aug. 19 announcement. Previously, he was a partner at Holland & Hart, where he started in 2012. Prior to that he was at Dentons predecessor SNR Denton. Jensen handles project development, litigation support and other areas for clients ranging from energy companies to pipeline operators, the firm said, and also has experience doing...

