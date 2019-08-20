Fla. City's Council Split Over Placing School Surtax On Ballot

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A fight to put a sales surtax referendum on the ballot this November in Florida’s sixth-largest school district was complicated further Tuesday when two Jacksonville City Council committees rendered conflicting votes on whether to withdraw the measure. After a midmorning hearing by the council’s Finance Committee ended in a 5-2 vote recommending the full council withdraw the ballot measure, the Rules Committee reached the opposite conclusion in the afternoon, voting 4-3 to keep moving forward with a 15-year half-cent surtax pegged to fund school renovations. These latest committee votes follow a three-month dispute between the City Council and Duval County School...

