Ohio Vaccination Bill Comes With Ambiguity For Employers

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Medical experts and the scientific community have hailed vaccines, which have saved an untold number of lives, as one of the most transformative and crucial developments of the 20th century. Not everyone is in agreement about the benefits of vaccination, however. In the last several years, there has been a growing movement among some parents and caregivers not to vaccinate their children, with opponents of vaccination suggesting it is unsafe and could lead to other serious medical issues. Until recently, the “anti-vax” controversy has mainly revolved around school-age children and whether vaccination should be a prerequisite to attending public or private...

