Cooley Adds Veteran Tax Partner In DC From Wilson Sonsini

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Cooley has added a veteran tax attorney from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC to its tax practice group, the firm has said. Eileen Marshall joined Cooley LLP as a partner in the firm’s tax practice group on Monday. Marshall told Law360 on Tuesday that she counsels on all aspects of domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings and tax-free reorganizations, with a particular specialization in convertible debt and financial transactions. Marshall said she looked forward to becoming a part of the firm’s collaborative culture, which she said she picked up on even when she was working across from Cooley attorneys...

