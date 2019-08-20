Philly Hospital Ch. 11 Case In Danger As Judge Questions DIP

Law360, Wilmington (August 20, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The future of a Philadelphia children’s hospital was thrown into limbo Tuesday when a Delaware bankruptcy judge said he could not approve a $65 million post-petition loan as proposed, prompting the hospital’s operator to begin last-ditch efforts to reach a new deal with its lenders. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said the proposed debtor-in-possession financing aimed at funding Center City Healthcare’s efforts to shutter one of its hospitals and sell another as a going concern did not provide enough liquidity to the debtor relative to what the lender was getting. “I will have great difficulty approving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS