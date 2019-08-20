PR Guru Says Rick Gates 'Panicked' About Craig NYT Call

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- In late 2012, Rick Gates was in a frenzy about the public release of a Skadden report he and his boss Paul Manafort hoped would get favorable press coverage for a Ukrainian president, a media consultant testified Tuesday at the trial of the law firm's former partner Gregory Craig. Gates' anxiety was focused on an interview Craig had agreed to do with a New York Times reporter as an "exclusive" on the report's release, London-based public relations consultant Jonathan Hawker said on the stand. That interview and the ensuing article was meant "to set the agenda" for further press coverage of...

