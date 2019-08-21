Firms Promoting Atty Wellness Will See Economic Benefits

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- If more law firm leaders and other legal professionals acknowledge and prioritize the mental health and overall well-being of their attorneys, then their financial strength will likely rise as a result of increased performance, retention and recruitment, according to a forthcoming paper made available online this week. In "Capitalizing on Healthy Lawyers: The Business Case for Law Firms to Promote and Prioritize Lawyer Well-Being," Jarrod Reich, an associate professor of law and legal practice at the Georgetown University Law Center, argues that most firms have ignored "moral- and humanitarian-based calls" for lasting change related to lawyers' mental health and addiction, largely...

