FDA Hit With Suit Over E-Cigarette Regulation

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A vaping trade group and a vape store on Tuesday hit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a suit in Mississippi federal court challenging the agency’s 2016 rule that expanded its ability to regulate all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, saying that should be left to Congress. The suit filed by United States Vaping Association and Big Time Vapes, Inc., a vape shop in Mississippi, is aimed at a provision in the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of 2009 that states that the law applies to cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, as well as any other tobacco product that the...

