Discovery Counsel Vital In All Phases Of Mass Tort Litigation

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT) -- A “virtual law team” is a collaborative and technology-based team of lawyers selected for specific tasks in defending a single client’s litigation. In this eighth article in the series examining key roles on virtual law teams in mass tort litigation, we examine the role of discovery counsel. Companies often engage groups from multiple law firms, each retained to handle a different aspect of litigation but all working together as one virtual law team to represent the company’s interests, particularly in large or complex, multijurisdictional cases. Dedicated discovery counsel is a significant piece of the legal team puzzle for several reasons. First, discovery is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS