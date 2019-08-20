Enviros Challenge EPA Pesticide Approval As Unwarranted

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Tuesday challenged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of an insecticide that was previously banned by the Ninth Circuit over concerns there was not enough research about its effect on bees. The EPA approved sulfoxaflor in July, saying new studies show limited effects on the pollinators. But the Center for Food Safety and the Center for Biological Diversity said Tuesday the agency did not have "substantial evidence" — as required under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act — to support unconditionally registering new uses for the chemical. They also said the EPA violated the Endangered Species Act by "failing...

