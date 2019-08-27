How They Use AI: Berry Appleman And Ogletree

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Many in the legal industry bemoan the hype surrounding artificial intelligence and its use in the practice of law, but underneath the fanfare there are a slew of real-world examples of AI being implemented by law firms for practical and useful purposes. While there may never be a law firm populated by robot lawyers, the use of AI by law firms has transformed the way some approach certain legal work, and many say it has allowed lawyers in those firms to save time and get their jobs done more efficiently. Here, in the first of a two-part series, Law360 takes an...

