Couple Decries Jones Day's 'Smears' In Leave Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The married couple accusing Jones Day of basing its family leave policy on "archaic gender roles" chided the firm for "smearing their reputations" in an allegedly misleading public statement rather than responding to their Aug. 13 complaint in Washington, D.C., federal court. Ex-Jones Day associates Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff on Monday asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss to deny the firm's request for an extra 30 days to answer their claims, pointing to managing partner Stephen Brogan's statement that Savignac "showed poor judgment, a lack of courtesy to his colleagues [and] personal immaturity" before being fired and that Sheketkoff was...

