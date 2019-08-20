Denial Of Trump Tax Returns Unprecedented, House Attys Say

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge should force Treasury to honor a congressional request for President Donald Trump’s tax returns because the department’s failure to comply is unprecedented and unlawful, attorneys for the U.S. House of Representatives argued Tuesday. Since the passage of a law in 1924 allowing Congress to request and review taxpayer information confidentially, there has never been a denial of such a request, the memorandum from the House Ways and Means Committee in support of summary judgment read. “The committee is not aware of any instance other than the current one in which either Treasury or the IRS has failed...

