Russian Crypto Ratings Agency Settles SEC's Promo Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said Russia-based cryptocurrency ratings company ICO Ratings has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle claims that it failed to disclose payments from issuers for publicizing their blockchain-based digital assets. St. Petersburg-based ICO Ratings has agreed to pay a total of $268,998, which includes disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties. As part of the deal, ICO Ratings neither admitted nor denied any wrongdoing. According to the SEC, ICO Ratings provides review and rating services for entities conducting initial coin offerings and publicizes the results on social media. The SEC says...

