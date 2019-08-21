FordHarrison Nabs 2 Ex-LeClairRyan Attys In Connecticut

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- FordHarrison LLP has snapped up two LeClairRyan attorneys with decades of experience in labor and employment matters to bolster its office in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael C. Harrington started at FordHarrison as a partner on Aug. 15 and Elizabeth M. Smith started as counsel at the firm on Aug. 16. Both attorneys came to FordHarrison from LeClairRyan, which announced its intention to close earlier in August. Harrington told Law360 he was drawn to FordHarrison because of its national platform and good reputation as well as the fact that he knows several attorneys at the firm whom he admires. Before joining LeClairRyan in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS