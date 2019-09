Rising Star: Susman Godfrey's Glenn Bridgman

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Glenn Bridgman of Susman Godfrey LLP helped secure a $91 million settlement for John Hancock Life Insurance Co. policyholders in their proposed class action alleging the company was jacking up premiums by...

To view the full article, register now.