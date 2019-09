Rising Star: Cravath's Sasha Rosenthal-Larrea

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Sasha Rosenthal-Larrea of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP has helped Alliance Laundry Systems LLC secure $1.15 billion in credit facilities and represented Morgan Stanley in arranging $765 million of credit facilities...

To view the full article, register now.