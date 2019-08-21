Consol Energy Wants Ex-Prez Sanctioned Over Damages Math

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Consol Energy wants a Pennsylvania federal court to force its former president to pick up the tab for a new expert report because her sex-bias lawsuit against the company based its damage calculations on allegations that have now been dismissed. Tuesday's motion for sanctions said Katharine A. Fredriksen introduced a "supplemental expert report" recalculating her damages in July, in part based on the fact that the court had previously dismissed her wage claims in May. Consol complained that it must now prepare a new rebuttal, requisition Fredriksen's expert on his new calculations and defend its own expert in any questioning of...

