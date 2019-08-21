Market Watchdogs Look Closer At EU Crypto Asset Rules

Law360, London (August 21, 2019, 4:24 PM BST) -- Europe’s financial watchdogs have said they will assess how member states plan to monitor "stablecoins" such as Facebook's proposed Libra currency after the European Commission raised questions about regulating crypto assets. The European Banking Association and the European Securities and Markets Authority have written to the commission's vice-president to say they will review the legal frameworks used by European Union member states for monitoring such currencies. Stablecoin is a term widely adopted by companies planning to launch alternative cryptocurrencies. The hope is that the coins — which can be linked to fiat currencies, an asset such as gold or even an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS