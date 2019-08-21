Norway's DNB Chided For 'Deficiencies' In AML Defenses

Law360, London (August 21, 2019, 3:56 PM BST) -- Norway's DNB bank on Wednesday blamed evolving tactics used by money launderers after being rebuked by the country's top financial regulator for failing to address gaps in its internal controls, saying it is investing more resources to counter the problem. DNB A/S responded to a report Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority issued Wednesday. The watchdog concluded that the bank has taken much too long to institute anti-money laundering reforms, and that there are still "significant deficiencies" in compliance. The FSA said Norway's largest bank would face a follow-up inspection soon. The report noted that the bank has made improvements since 2016, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS