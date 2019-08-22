Wealth Fund Sued For £52M Over Missing Loan Repayments

Law360, London (August 22, 2019, 4:23 PM BST) -- A Seychelles-based company has sued a wealth manager for $52 million for allegedly failing to repay five loans intended to help fund a redevelopment project in Russia. Awendale Resources Inc., an offshore entity incorporated under the laws of the Seychelles, filed a debt claim in the High Court against Cyprus-based Pyxis Capital Management Ltd. on June 24, but the claim form detailing the dispute was only recently made publicly available. The Seychelles firm is hoping to recover millions of dollars that it says it loaned to Pyxis under five loan agreements dating back to 2014. The debt action seeks $52.2 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS