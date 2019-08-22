Tycoon Fights Late Fees In Alcohol Co.’s $140M Debt Suit

Law360, London (August 22, 2019, 6:23 PM BST) -- Indian businessman Vijay Mallya argued that one of his companies shouldn't have to pay fees on a delayed debt payment after a court ordered another of his companies to pay $135 million to a U.K.-based spirits company to cover an unpaid loan. Diageo, the U.K. producer of Johnnie Walker Scotch, sued Mallya and others seeking repayment of $175 million it claims Mallya and the others owe. In May, High Court Judge Robin Knowles granted summary judgment over the bulk of that amount, ordering Mallya affiliate Watson Ltd. to pay $135 million to Diageo Holdings Netherlands BV. In an amended defense filed...

