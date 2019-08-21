How PE Attys Can Weather The Late Summer Slowdown

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- That Labor Day vacation is in sight, the commute to work is deadly hot and reports are saying there may be a U.S. recession around the corner, but you’re still expected to come into the office and produce for your private equity clients. If you feel like your private equity practice is experiencing a dearth of deals and major fund closings as autumn draws near, don’t come unglued. A pretty steep drop in the volume of PE-backed buyout deals is actually pretty typical for August; last year, for instance, the number of such deals that were announced fell from 559 in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS