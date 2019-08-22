First Amendment Can't Protect Bar Application Lies: 7th Circ.

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Federal courts can reject bar applications from attorneys who lie about past discipline, the Seventh Circuit has ruled, rejecting a California attorney’s argument that his First Amendment rights were violated when an Illinois federal court executive committee rejected his application. Courts are allowed to block attorneys from bringing falsities that put a blemish on the judicial system, a three-judge panel said Tuesday. The Northern District of Illinois Executive Committee also has broad authority to regulate the attorneys who seek to practice there, it held. To that end, the Illinois committee was not wrong to deny a bar application for attorney Andrew...

