PPI Tops Watchdog's Complaints As Clock Ticks On Claims

Law360, London (August 21, 2019, 5:48 PM BST) -- Complaints about improperly sold payment protection insurance made up the majority of claims consumers made to the Financial Ombudsman Service between April and June as the deadline for filing grievances looms. Some 44% of all claims received in the second quarter of the year by the ombudsman, which deals with complaints that financial services providers have been unable to settle themselves, were related to PPI claims, data published Wednesday shows. High-cost consumer credit made up a large chunk of the remaining claims, driven by payday loans. Consumers with PPI complaints have until Aug. 29 to seek redress under the Financial Conduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS