12 Risk Mitigation Best Practices For Technology Companies

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Recently, Facebook Inc. was fined $5 billion, Deutsche Bank AG virtually imploded, Microsoft Corp. said it warned 781 groups and campaigns about foreign hacking in elections, and pharmaceutical producers and distributors were found to be chronically oversupplying opioids. Where were the risk executives and the lawyers in the affected organizations? Where did the fault lines of checks and balances and best practices rip apart to warrant such drastic results? Who is ultimately protecting the company’s reputation against these threats? The stakes for technology companies are high. While the success of all organizations hinges on seizing opportunities and transforming in a quickly...

