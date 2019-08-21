Over 50 Reps. Call For Practitioner Services Division At IRS

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Over 50 lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives, including many on the Ways and Means Committee, have asked the Internal Revenue Service to consider creating a division dedicated to tax practitioner services. A letter from U.S. House members calling for the creation of a practitioner services division at the IRS noted that half of American taxpayers choose to work with tax preparers. (AP) Given that the IRS is trying to overhaul its technological capabilities, the agency should also work to consolidate resources for tax preparers into a single division, the bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote to Commissioner Chuck Rettig and...

